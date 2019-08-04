Founder of Jeanerette funeral home dies at 94

Family and friends are mourning the loss of the founder and owner of the former Alex Lovett Jr. Funeral Home.

Alex Lovett, Jr. died Thursday afternoon at his home in the Jeanerette area.

The Lovett Funeral home was apart of Jeanerette for decades and following his death friends described Lovett as the man who helped so many families in their time of need.

Now, his family is preparing to give Lovett his homecoming.

A visitation will be observed Monday August 5, from 7:00 AM until 8:30 AM at Jones Funeral Home 604 Lovette Street in Jeanerette.

The viewing will then resume at 9:00 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with a rosary recited at 10:00 a.m. and tributes immediately following the rosary.

Then, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with a burial to follow in the church cemetery.