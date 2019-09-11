Forwards or backwards, it’s all the same. Welcome to Palindrome Week

Something special is going on for the next week, heck for the next week and a half.

You probably don’t even realize it’s happening. It’s Palindrome Week!

Palindrome, as you know, is a word, a phrase, or a sequence of numbers that reads the same whether you read it forward or backward.

Like: “mom” or “tacocat.”This entire week, the dates are palindromes. Tuesdays is 9-10-19. Wednesday is 9-11-19. And the fun goes all the way through September 19:

9-12-19

9-13-19

9-14-19

9-15-19

9-16-19

9-17-19

9-18-19

9-19-19

Palindrome weeks (or weeks and a half) haven’t been all that rare the past couple of years.

There has been one every year since 2011. But this one will be the last one of this century, so enjoy it.

Finally, not everyone in the world would consider this week a palindrome week, because different countries follow different date formats.

But sorting out exactly when the different palindromes would fall in the various date formats is the kind of exercise that will give you a headache, so we’ll just stop there and let you enjoy the day and week.