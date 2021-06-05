Former Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan dies

SULPHUR, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana city is in mourning after the death of its former mayor.

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay confirmed the death early Friday of former Mayor Chris Duncan. He was 59.

Nic Duncan said his father had been battling an unknown illness for two years and he would have turned 60 on July 30, The American Press reported.

“More than just his family will miss him,” Duncan said.

Chris Duncan served as mayor from 2010 to 2018 and also served as a city councilman from 2004 to 2010.

“He was a proud Sulphur resident and loyal public servant to his city, continuing his many volunteer efforts after his time as Mayor,” Danahay said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and the many friends and Sulphur residents to whom he was beloved. Thank you for your great service to our city, Mayor Duncan.”

Nic Duncan said his father “treated the community like a second family.”

“I remember we had a calendar in the kitchen. He was involved in every possible event he could be a part of,” Duncan said. “Every week was chock-a-block, but still he managed to attend family events and make us a priority. He might have had to leave early or come in late on occasion, but he was there 95 percent of the time, no matter how busy he was.”

Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur.