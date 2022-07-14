ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs Office arrested one of their former deputies Wednesday, on two misdemeanor charges of delinquency of a juvenile. The deputy had only been employed for nine months.

Former St. Tammany Deputy with the Corrections Division, Nathan Bennett,19, allegedly assisted two teenage girls in running away from home. The aid came after one of the teens contacted him on social media asking for a ride.

Both of the girls have been located since then but deputies said Bennett was fired from his position prior to his arrest. He now faces two charges of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

“I hold all of our employees to the highest standard. When a public servant breaks the law, that individual must face the consequences,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.