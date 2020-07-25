Former judge Lori Landry speaks about her decision to run against Bo Duhé for District Attorney

Lori Landry resigned as the Sixteenth Judicial District Court Judge this week.

Thursday she announced she’s now running for district attorney of the Sixteenth Judicial District Court.

“Why not now, and why not me?” Landry asked.

Landry made history as the first black woman as the Sixteenth Judicial District Court Judge, and she’s looking to do it again as the first black woman to be the district attorney.

“Some of the things that’s happening in our criminal justice system and in our D.A.’s office and our court system is good, and we need to keep those things. Some of the things are weak, and we need to sure up some of those things. Some of the things are broken, and we need to change,” Landry told News Ten.

Landry’s decision to run for D.A. comes almost a year after the current District Attorney Bo Duhé filed hundreds of recusal motions against her. Duhé dropped the recusal motions in December.

“The recusals are a part of who I am, but they have nothing to do with my decision to run for D.A. My life leading up to this point as a public servant in this arena is responsible for me running for D.A. The timing just happens to be God’s timing,” she said.

She says the recusal motions did not influence her decision to run for D.A., but she does say they impacted her in other ways.

“That’s not the reason I ran, but what it did do is reveal that there were some changes that I could best speak to. It did open my eyes to the fact that, you know, we still have some roads to travel. We still have some barriers to get over, and if not me, who?” Landry questioned.

She says if she’s elected, she hopes to change the structural defects people of poverty and color face in her community.

“If God sees a fit to have me elected as district attorney, we’ll keep those things that are good. We’ll strengthen up the things that are weak, and with unity and honesty, we’re going to change some of the structural defects that exist,” Landry said.