Former Governor Blanco speaks at University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduation

Former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, delivered the commencement speech for UL Lafayette’s graduation this Friday.

Blanco spoke to the students about her time as Louisiana Governor, the recent announcement of her cancer diagnosis, and the strength that the state of Louisiana has.

She was Louisiana’s first and only female governor, serving from 2004 to 2008, choosing not run for re-election. During her term in office, Governor Blanco Directed the largest investment increase in higher education in state history. She also expanded the state’s pre-k program and fully funded Louisiana’s colleges and universities for the first time in 25 years. Blanco was accompanied by her family and friends at the ceremony as she delivered a moving speech to the UL graduates, starting off the speech by opening up about her illness.

She stated, “When Dr. Savoie called me a few months ago and asked me to be here today, I had no idea how quickly my life would turn upside down… At the end of October this year, I learned that the cancer had metastasized to my liver. This aggressive cancer [has no] known cure.”

During today’s commencement ceremony, Governor Blanco was awarded an honorary doctorate degree– and with Friday being her birthday, she says it makes the honor even more special.