Former ‘Deadliest Catch’ star busted for heroin possession

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A former deckhand who appeared on the television series “Deadliest Catch” landed behind bars in Tampa after he was caught with heroin earlier this month.

Jail records show 33-year-old Jerod Sechrist was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Sechrist was arrested on an open warrant for a previous reckless driving case. When he was searched, officers say they found a small clear bag in his pocket, which contained a white powdery substance that later tested positive for heroin.

In 2016, Sechrist was featured in two episodes of the deep-sea crabbing series “Deadliest Catch.”

According to the gossip website, he was memorable for not being able to tell the difference between male and female king crabs and irritated his crewmates with his potentially costly mistakes.

Sechrist remains at the Hillsborough County Jail.