For Louisiana toddlers, accidental drowning is state’s deadliest killer; more than double US rate

Seth Pellegrin was 3 when he slipped out the back door of his babysitter’s house in Ville Platte while his mom picked up his little sister from her crib.

A favorite toy, a basketball, was sitting in the fishing pond behind the house. It had just rained and the deck was slimy.

He fell in and drowned.

“You could see where his two little feet had slipped,” said Joe Vining, his grandfather, recalling the 2010 accident. “If you read the stories, they’re all about the same … It’s a gathering, a kid sees something they want to go get. It happens so quick.”

