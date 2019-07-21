For Breaux Bridge native Seth Alexander, being top of class is a family tradition

When Breaux Bridge High School stand out student and athlete Seth Alexander picked up his diploma in May, he was doing more than graduating, he was continuing a family tradition of being top of class, and on Saturday his family celebrated that honor.

At 18 years old, Alexander says he is thrilled about the incredible journey life has taken him on so far, and is thrilled to see what is to come.

To begin the next phrase, Alexander intends to enroll at Xavier University of Louisiana and major in pre-pharmacy.

“Its a dream come true for me. A year ago I watched my older brother Kylar leave home to attend the Howard University College of Medicine and then my brother Tylar before that left home for Missouri State University.”

Seth’s dad, Dalton Alexander is proud of his son’s accomplishments. “We have always been proud of him. Its a blessing when you have a good kid, we pray that he becomes a good young man–he’s on the path.”

Mother Tara Gordon credits her deep commitment to education as one reason why she and her three sons have excelled in academics and beyond.

“I’m a proud mother who stresses education, and I’m super proud of Seth and I know he’s gonna accomplish alot in the future.”

With the three older boys now out of the house, mother and father are not yet empty- nesters.

With a son, Dalton Alexander Jr., a senior this year at Breaux Bridge High, and a daughter Paris Alexander in ninth grade, still at home, Tara Gordon says, “the marathon continues.”