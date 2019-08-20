FoodNet Food Bank now a part of Catholic Charities of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — FoodNet Food Bank of Lafayette, a community food pantry serving those in need in the Acadiana area since 1987, has merged with Catholic Charities of Acadiana.



Since being founded by Marcelle Citron in 1987, FoodNet has distributed hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to those in need. Food Insecurity remains a concern across the country with more than 10% of households not having access to enough food for a healthy lifestyle. According to Feeding America, Louisiana suffers from a “food gap,” which is the failure of our local economy to serve the basic needs of those who are most impoverished resulting food insecurity for an alarming number of people. In Lafayette parish, somewhere between 15-19% of residents experience food insecurity.



FoodNet distributes approximately 300,000 lbs of food each year that contain grocery staples such as rice, beans, peanut butter, canned vegetables, flour, sugar, oatmeal, and more.



“Acadiana is known for its food and most importability its hospitable compassion.” says Kimberly Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, “Unfortunately, many in our community experience hunger everyday. I am honored to continue Marcelle’s legacy and grateful for her dedication to serving those who suffered in our community through her life’s work.”



CCA is currently engaged in expanding FoodNet’s mission to the rural areas of Acadiana where it can provide support to existing food pantries and soup kitchens as they serve those experiencing hunger closest to them.





