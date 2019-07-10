Following his arrest, Louisiana ice-cream licker says he did nothing wrong

Lenise Martin III is speaking out tonight.

He’s the man arrested after he was seen on video licking ice cream, putting his finger in it and placing it back in the grocery store’s freezer.

Crystal Whitman explains why Martin says he did nothing wrong.

“Ain’t no law against licking ice cream you know what i’m saying so it’s still not adding up.”

37-year-old Lenise Martin says video of himself licking the top of a blue bell ice cream tub, moving his finger around the top, and licking it again, ​

was not what it appeared to be.

“Who would be crazy enough to just go walk in the store you know what i’m saying and actually do that and put that back in there and you just heard this person go to jail you know what i’m saying? i wouldn’t do nothing like that.it probably looked like that but i wouldn’t do nothing like that.”

But do you understand how people can think it’s scary though because the rest of the world did not see the original video, they saw you they don’t know you. “i can understand that definitely i know.

The Belle Rose man says he bought ice cream from the Big B’s Supermarket on Highway One, but his actions still landed him behind bars.

According to employees of Big B’s, Martin’s actions did cause them to destroy 48 half tubs of the ice cream for the safety of the public. ​

They did say was a loyal customer who visited the store almost daily.​

“What we did we took and tape the door where nobody could buy anything so we couldn’t sale ice cream at all and after blue bell got in touch with us we had to take all the ice cream and throw it away.”

But this wasn’t Martin’s first time uploading video to social media that put him in hot water.

Now Martin says he won’t be returning back to the store and despite the criticism and backlash, when asked if he’d do it all over he says….​

“I probably would have thought it over just a second just what it inflected on my family. being locked up in that cell and not being able to walk out that door.”​