Flowood police release sketch of man found in Crystal Lake

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – The body found in Crystal Lake Sunday has still not been identified. Flowood police are now reaching out to the public for help.

Just before 10:00 a.m. fishermen spotted a deceased, unidentified white male in the lake.

If anyone knows of any missing white males with reddish brown hair and beard, multiple ear piercings and no tattoos, they are asked to contact police. He is described as 5′10″, 179 lbs, approximately 35-45 years old.

If you have information, or know who this person might be, please call the Flowood Police Department at 601-932-5400.