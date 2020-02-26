Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Florida woman accused of killing boyfriend by zipping him up in suitcase

News

by: MATT KNIGHT

Posted: / Updated:

Tribune Media Wire

ORLANDO, Fla. (Tribune Media Wire) – A 42-year-old Orlando woman accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase is facing murder charges.

Orange County deputies responded Monday after Sarah Boone reported Jorge Torres was dead.

She told police she put him in the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek. Boone said they were drinking alcohol and she passed out in her bed while he was still in the suitcase.

Deputies searched her phone and found videos showing Torres yelling he couldn’t breathe from inside the suitcase.

Boone can be heard laughing, yelling obscenities and saying, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

She’s facing second-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph NW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
23 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar