Florida is now the No. 1 moving destination in America

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Apparently more Americans than ever want to go to the Sunshine State, according to U-Haul.

In its latest moving survey, the moving giant said Florida had beaten out Texas as the No. 1 moving destination in America. Texas held the number one spot the past four years.

“Florida has been showing signs of growth for a decade,” said Miguel Caminos, U-Haul Company of Orlando president. “Central Florida is really booming. I can’t think of any major suburb where there aren’t home developments or new shopping centers being built.

This news comes following Tampa’s recent rank among the 100 best cities in the world.

According to U-Haul areas such as, Kissimmee, Ocala, West Palm Beach, Port Saint Lucie and the Bradenton-Sarasota corridor led Florida’s gains, U-Haul said. Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Pensacola, Miami and St. Petersburg were among the other notable cities to see a net increase of U-Haul trucks.

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

