Florida Dunkin Donuts manager arrested for hiring fake employee, pocketing checks

A Pinellas County Dunkin’ Donuts manager was arrested for grand theft this week after police say she hired a fake employee to pocket more money for herself.

Pinellas Park police arrested 29-year-old Markia Nelson Monday morning.

An arrest report identifies Nelson as a store manager at the Dunkin’ on Ulmerton Road near 40th Street North in Largo.

According to the arrest report, Nelson hired a “fictitious person” on May 15, 2019.

From May 16 through July 6, police say Nelson punched in and punched out as the fake employee, logging a total of 235 hours.

The arrest report says the fake employee earned $8.65 an hour. The fake employee earned a total of $1,610.84.

Police say Nelson direct deposited that money into her own account. She later admitted to police that she did it and used the money for “life expenses,” the arrest report says.

Nelson was charged with grand theft and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Online jail records show she has since been released.