Florida alligator found with two arrows shot in its side

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips on an animal cruelty case that left a large alligator with two arrows impaled into its side in Florida.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the injured alligator Tuesday at a pond in the back of a home on Oak Hill Loop in Fort Myers.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said the gator had two arrows impaled into its side and a rope wrapped around its snout and feet.

The gator was safely removed from the pond by deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

If you know what happened to this alligator, call 1-800-780-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

