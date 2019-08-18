Fire destroyed UL football senior Bennie Higgins’ family home; Go Fund Me set up to help

The apartment home that UL football player and senior Bennie Higgins lived in with his fiancé and their two children was destroyed by fire last week.

A GoFundMe was created Friday for the Ragin’ Cajuns defensive lineman and to date has raised about $3,845 of the $10,000 sought to help the senior starter from Greenwood, Mississippi.

On Thursday August 15 a fire swept through his family’s apartment,” according to the GoFundMe page Higgins Family Fire Recovery Fund created by Friends of Bennie Higgins.

“While his two children, family, and fiancé are safe, a great deal of damage occurred to the contents of his apartment.

Assistance is being given by the university through the NCAA Student Assistance Fund, more assistance will be needed.

“In the event of an in-kind donation, please reach out to the Ragin Cajuns Director of Football Operations Troy Wingerter, (337) 482-6318, in order to help facilitate and ensure NCAA compliance for the student-athlete.”

“All help is appreciated! Thank you and God Bless!”