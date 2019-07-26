Fire damages Lafayette home

UPDATE: The Lafayette Fire Department has determined a residential started on a stove inside the kitchen. Plastic on the stove ignited and the cabinets caught on fire.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette fire officials are investigating an afternoon fire in the 500 block of Gerald Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene after neighbors a 911 call from neighbors.

At least 20 firefighters were on the scene to respond and he fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.

Fire officials say that the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic.

The occupants of the home were not there.

Three dogs were able to escape unharmed.