LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Fin Feather Fur Food Festival will be hot and ready in Blackham Coliseum tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The 2nd Annual Fin Feather Fur Food Festival will be benefitting Team Gleason Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support and resources for people with ALS.

The festival will feature 45 cook teams competing for best dish in three categories: fins, furs, and feathers. Judging will begin at 3 p.m. Then, the public will be able to eat to their liking. There will also be a live auction taking place at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40. Those who have been diagnosed with ALS can enter for free with two guests. Tickets include all the food and drink you want. Tickets are available online.