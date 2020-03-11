Festivals, Concerts and other events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus worries

FESTIVALS
- The Coachella and Stagecoach musical festivals, which were scheduled for April in Indio, California, will be postponed to October, festival officials announced. Coachella is now set for Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18. Stagecoach will take place on Oct. 23-25.
- Austin city officials canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival that had been scheduled for March 13-22. The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chipmaker Intel, pulled out of the festival.
- Miami’s annual Winter Music Conference was canceled, organizers announced Monday (March 9), following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency declaration earlier in the day. WMC had been scheduled for March 16-19.
- Also canceled in Miami was the Ultra Music Festival. Among the scheduled performers were Afrojack, Major Lazer, Zedd, David Guetta, Flume, DJ Snake, and Armin Van Buuren.
CONCERTS
- Lafayette Parish School System has canceled a Lafayette High band trip out of concerns surrounding possible spread of the coronavirus.
- Pearl Jam is postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus. The band announced Monday that March 18 through April 19 shows in Canada and the U.S. will be rescheduled.
- Green Day postponed its March tour in Asia, which included stops in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.
- The K-Pop superstars from BTS canceled a string of tour dates planned for South Korea that were set to take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.
- Carlos Santana canceled concerts because of public health concerns and performance restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Grammy-winning star announced Tuesday that he has canceled the European tour dates of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour.
- Madonna has canceled the last two stops of her latest tour in France after the country said it was banning events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
- The Zac Brown Band has postponed the spring performances for its The Owl Tour. The first show of the spring leg was set for March. 12 in St. Louis. The band asked fans to retain their tickets because they can be used for the new show dates.
- Pentatonix, which was previously a cover band, has canceled the European shows of its world tour. The first show was scheduled for March 16 in Poland.
FILM RELEASES
- The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus. MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.
- Sony Pictures announced that it’s moving “Peter Rabbit 2” to August. “Peter Rabbit 2” had been set to hit United Kingdom and European theaters on March 27, and open in the U.S. on April 3. Instead, Sony said the sequel to 2018’s “Peter Rabbit” will launch on Aug. 7. Cinemas have been closed in China for several weeks.
SPORTS
- The Ivy League has canceled its conference tournaments in both men’s and women’s basketball in response to the coronavirus crisis. The league announced its decision Tuesday, four days before the start of the men’s tournament and three days before the start of the women’s event. Both tournaments were scheduled to be played in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
- While the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer have not announced the cancellation of any games, the leagues are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis. The leagues made the announcement in a joint statement Monday night. The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.” They say the changes will be temporary and that media will still have access to players.
- The NYC Half marathon and the Rising New York Road Runners youth event scheduled for March 15 have been canceled, the events’ organizers announced Tuesday afternoon. The event would have seen 25,000 participants running through the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Runners that registered directly with New York Road Runners will be eligible for a full refund of the entry fee or free entry to next year’s half marathon.
TELEVISION
- Talk shows “Dr. Phil” and “The Wendy Williams Show” also cited health concerns for why the programs will be taping without live studio audiences until further notice.
- “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak. The popular gameshows are the latest television project to shift plans due to the new coronavirus. Last week, CBS announced that it was suspending production on “The Amazing Race” in response to the outbreak.
- The American Film Institute says it is postponing its 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring Julie Andrews. The organization originally planned to give Andrews its Life Achievement Award on April 25 in Los Angeles. It will be rescheduled for early summer.