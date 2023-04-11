LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re planning on attending Festival International de Louisiane later this month, you may want to download the festival’s mobile app.

The app, which is available for free download for Android and iPhones, is the official electronic guide and one-stop shop for all things Festival. The app features the full music and special events schedule, your RFID wristband account, site maps, food and art vendors, coupons, weather updates and more, according to the festival’s Marketing Director, Carly Viator.

“The mobile app is a great way for Festival International to keep our patrons updated and informed so they can enjoy their experiences fully and functionally,” Viator said. “Plan out your schedule show by show and link your RFID wristband, all in one application.”

In addition to mapping out your plans and schedule of Festival events, the RFID wristband payment process can be registered within the app. Patrons will use RFID wristbands to link up to their credit or debit cards and will only be charged for what they purchase. The wristband can be used at all beverage stops, Festival merchandise booths and at food vendor locations.

Mobile app highlights include:

Full Lineup: Browse by performer, day, or stage with the option to build a custom schedule and sync with the calendar on your mobile device. The custom schedule feature allows users to plan each day based on the performances and activities they would like to see.

Your RFID Wristband Digital Wallet: Link your debit card directly to your wristband. You’re only charged for what you purchase.

Artist Info: Click on any artist to learn more about them and get excited.

Register to Volunteer: Secure your shifts in the areas of your choice.

Festival Grounds Map: Easily tag your location, get directions and find the nearest food vendor.

Vendors: View full listing of all vendors at Festival. Filter by stage to find out which vendors are closest to a particular location.

Festival Info: Information is available on all things Festival – including emergency assistance, shuttle schedule, La Boutique hours, and lost & found.

The 2023 Festival International app is available for free download for Android and iPhones by searching Festival International. Learn more about the RFID wristband system by visiting festivalinternational.org/rfid.