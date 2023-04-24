LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Festival International de Louisiane will be returning to Downtown Lafayette with an endless line-up of musical performances. Beginning Thursday night, Downtown will be filled with various vendors and performances.

Although Festival invites talent from all over the world, Gerald Gruenig sat down with some of the homegrown musicians that will take the stage throughout this weekend’s festivities.

Major Handy will perform Sunday at 3 p.m.

Adeline Miller and Amis Du Teche will perform Saturday at 9 a.m.

Dustin Gaspard will perform on Sunday at 3 p.m. as well.

Catch Cedric Watson with his band on Sunday afternoon at 1:30.