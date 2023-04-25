LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There is never a shortage of the music that makes Acadiana stand out at Festival International. If you are a fan of Zydeco, Cajun and Creole music, then you are already familiar with Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band. Ledet, a renowned accordion player and singer, has been entertaining audiences around the world for over a decade.

Even though Ledet was born and raised in Houston, he spent his summers in Parks. It was in St. Martin Parish where he fell in love with the music of the region. His father was a Zydeco musician, and Corey learned to play the accordion at a young age. Over time, he honed his skills and developed his own unique style that sets him apart from other Zydeco musicians.

Before forming his band in 2003, Ledet studied the legends of Creole and Zydeco music such as Clifton Chenier, John Delafose and Boozoo Chavis. After high school, he moved to Louisiana to immerse himself in the culture and music. With his band, they create a sound that has been described as both lively and infectious. They have toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, playing at festivals, clubs, and concerts. Their music has even been featured on television shows, including HBO’s “Treme.”

The band has released several albums over the years, including “Nothin’ But the Best” and “Standing on Faith.” Their music has been praised for its energy, authenticity, and ability to get people dancing. They have also received several awards for their contributions to the Zydeco music scene, including a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Music Album in 2022.

Corey Ledet is also an advocate for education, having worked with schools and community organizations to teach young people about the history and culture of Zydeco music. He believes that music can bring people together and help them appreciate their heritage and wants to pass his knowledge on to the next generation.