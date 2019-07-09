FEMA urges Acadiana residents to prepare now for possible tropical weather

FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program are urging Acadiana residents to act now to prepare for hurricane season before it’s too late.

In August 2016, prolonged rainfall resulted in catastrophic flooding in Louisiana. Many areas received between 10-20 inches of rain during this time, with areas from Lafayette to just east of Baton Rouge hit especially hard. This year, NOAA is predicting 4-8 hurricanes, including 2-4 storms category 3 or higher.

With hurricane season now here, one of the most important steps homeowners and renters can take to prepare is to buy flood insurance, which allows individuals, communities and businesses to recover faster and more fully after a disaster.

Whether it’s a major flood or just an inch of water, flood insurance helps cover the cost of flood damage and allows residents to get back to normal faster after a storm. Just one inch of water in an average-sized home can cost more than $25,000 in repairs, and most homeowners and renters policies typically do not cover flood damage.

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Don’t wait, purchase flood insurance today because a policy typically takes 30 days to go into effect.

In addition to purchasing flood insurance, residents are advised to prepare by creating an evacuation plan, stocking an emergency kit with enough supplies (food, medicine, water, etc.) for at least three days for family and pets, keeping important documents in a safe place, and taking measures to protect property from storm damage.

For more information, visit FloodSmart.gov or call 1-800-427-4661.