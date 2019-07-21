FDA warns restaurants and retailers in Texas and Louisiana about possible raw seafood contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers in Louisiana and Texas to stop selling or serving shipments of certain seafood products, particularly salmon and tuna for raw consumption.

The FDA said seafood products from Topway Enterprises Inc. or Kazy’s Gourmet could be contaminated with listeria. The FDA said these products may be incorporated into sushi.

These seafood products were distributed to restaurants in Texas and Louisiana from July 10 to July 13. These products are typically sold fresh and do not have a long shelf life, though they can be frozen to extend the shelf life.

Women who are or may become pregnant, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems, can have serious adverse effects from a listeriosis infection.

Consumers who have recently purchased these raw ready-to-eat seafood products, should contact the restaurant or food retailer for more information about where the seafood was processed and sourced. Consumers who suspect they have had contaminated food in their homes should throw the food away and follow these steps:

Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and counter tops, and utensils that may have contacted contaminated foods; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used.

Wipe up spills in the refrigerator immediately and clean the refrigerator regularly.

Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food and following any cleaning and sanitation process.

Pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should avoid certain foods, including raw fish and other raw foods, which carry a high risk for L. monocytogenes.

To report a complaint or adverse event such as an illness or serious allergic reaction you can: