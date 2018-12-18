Father & Son reflect on impact of after school services at Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana

When the school bell rings each day, 15 million children across the nation are headed home without adult supervision after school.

But for children and parents in Aadiana, there’s another option: the Boys and Girls Club.

When you look at the numbers, juvenile crime triples during the hours right after school from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

For parents who work, finding the right place for their children to go after school can be difficult.

But that’s where the Boys and Girls Club steps in with their five clubs across Acadiana.

Dorrien Roy has been a Boys and Girls Club member in Opelousas for over 10 years because both of his parents work.

“Growing up, they had to work and they didn’t want to leave us in the house by ourselves. So they found a place which was positive for us and at the same time we could learn and have fun.” said Roy.

“We always wanted the kids involved in activities, sports, academics and this was the place for them to come.” said Delton Roy, Dorrien’s father. “This is an ideal place to come. Your kids are always being taught by different teachers here and they really care about the kids. I would recommend this place to anyone.”

Dorrien is now a senior in high school and still chooses to go to the club.

“I met a lot of good friends that I’ve been knowing since I first started coming here.” said Dorrien.

Dorrien is in the band at school.

He says after he graduates, he’d like to continue his music career or go into cosmetology.

He will be among the 97% of seniors who go to the Boys and Girls Club that graduated from high school.