Father of slain teen speaks out after fugitive involved in his son’s murder turns himself in for assault on bus driver

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia fugitive on the run for assaulting a bus driver is behind bars after evading capture for weeks.

Records show Travis Layne Jr. had only been out of jail for a month when he attacked his child’s bus driver.

Layne said the driver had laid her hands on his child, but police say there is no evidence to support his claim.

Layne was out on bond on murder charges when the incident happened. Authorities say he was involved in the 2019 killing of 17-year-old Garron Lewis.

Thursday Layne turned himself in for the assault on the bus driver and is now behind bars in the Iberia Parish Jail.

His new bond for these charges has been set at $165,000, but Garron Lewis’ father says that’s not enough.

“You left a 17-year-old child’s murder to go to some second and third graders, get on the bus, beat a bus driver, and then you run for weeks,” Garron Lewis’ father Raymond Lewis said.

Lewis says Layne was a flight risk and should not have been let out of jail on a $100,000 bond for conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

“Our court system, our judges… this is what you can take from this. Judges, you are going to be held accountable now. We are not just taking anything,” Lewis added.

He says Layne’s bond for his assault on the bus driver is now enough.

“This is unacceptable. $165,000 bond, so right at $18,000, he’s back on the streets again. Really?” Lewis asked.

He says the city police or the district attorney’s office needs to up Layne’s charges to consider the 13 children Layne also put in danger during the assault on the bus driver.

“Judges, we are tired of this nonsense. You are elected to protect individuals like those children on the school bus, like my son that was brutally shot and killed,” Lewis said. “You are responsible. We elect you you make good decisions, and the 16th judicial system, we need better decision making. We are going to hold you accountable. I’m going to hold you accountable.”