Family speaks out against violence after a loved one is found shot in the street

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Crowley into the death of a teenage boy.

Police say the young man’s body was found at the corner of West Tenth Street and Western Avenue shortly after midnight Friday morning.

The victim has been identified by his family as 17-year-old Emory Carter.

They say they hope by speaking out violence can end, and justice can be served for Emory.

“Put the guns down. Put the guns down!” Regina Allen, a close family member, says.

Emory Carter was 17-years-old when his family says he was shot in the street near his home in Crowley.

Police say the victim was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds where he died.

Allen adds, “The youth, the fellas, the community, in general, need to get a grip of what they are doing with their lives and understand that violence is not the way the go.”

Family members plea to the community to stop the hatred and the violence.

“They are ending their lives young, not giving themselves a chance to grow into who they can become, leaving this heartache on family members,” explains Allen.

Emory’s grandfather pleads, “Anybody with information, please come forward. Police are working the case. Please come forward. Contact the police department. That’s all we are asking.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crowley Police at (337) 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.

The family is planning a candlelight vigil Sunday, May 17th near West Tenth Street and Western Avenue.