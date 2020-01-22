Live Now
Family of teen shot Saturday asks for prayers as their baby brother clings to life

Matthew Carter, 17, was walking the hallways and attending his classes at Comeaux High School just last week.

Carter is now spending his time in a hospital bed, clinging to life surrounded by his family.

“I just want to hold him,” Nichole Carter, Matthew’s older sister, said, holding back tears.

Walking hand in hand, Matthew’s four older siblings strolled across the football field at Comeaux High, where Matthew played the sport he loved so many times before.

“We call him our golden boy. He’s our Joe Burrow. That’s our boy,” Nichole said.

Thinking back to memories with their little brother on and off the field, his family says there’s not just one word that describes him.

“Matthew is the best son, the best uncle, the best parrain. He’s a good friend, a star athlete, a college hopeful. He’s just a really good guy,” Matthew’s sister added.

Matthew’s two brothers and two sisters say he left a lasting impact on everyone around him.

“Matthew means God’s gift, so we couldn’t have asked for a better gift than him. He’s a blessing. He’s always been our baby brother, and he always lets us know he’s the baby,” Nichole told News 10.

Matthew’s family says doctors are helping Matthew as much as they can, and now they’re praying for a miracle.

“We like to say that we believe he can hear us and he’s here. Y’all keep praying. Matt’s miracle can happen,” Nichole said. “He’s not giving up and we’re not giving up. The power of prayer is so big. It’s so big.”

His siblings say they’ve leaned on each other to stay strong for their baby brother.

“We know that we are strong. We are Spartan strong. We’re #31 strong. We’re #11 strong. We are Matt strong,” said Nichole.

Matthew Carter’s family is asking the public to donate blood to help at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, where Matthew is being treated.

Carter’s family tells News 10 that he has a platelet disorder. They say you can donate platelets while donating blood.

