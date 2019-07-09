Facing overcrowding, St. Landry Parish animal shelter reduces adoption fees

St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue in Opelousas is struggling with an overcrowding problem.

The shelter has reduced fees for adoption with over 300 adoptable animals needing a home.

You can adopt a pet for just a $20 adoption fee, that includes a rabies vaccine as well as other necessary vaccines, a spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip.

The Bissell Pet Foundation gave a grant to the shelter which allows them to cover the remaining balance of the regular adoption fee.

Stacey Alleman McKnight, Director of the St. Landry Parish Animal Control, said, “We do have to euthanize and we’re now in a crisis mode. We’re just constantly taking in and when you’re in max capacity we spend every day worrying what’s going to happen to our pets. Believe me, it hurts our hearts’ way more than anybody else. They come to us broken and we fix them.”

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from the shelter, you can call them at (337) 948-6184 or they’re open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.