Facebook may be pulled into United Cajun Navy hearings; more legal action expected, spokesperson says

United Cajun Navy (UCN) spokesman Brian Trascher says ongoing hearings in which UCN president Todd Terrell is seeking permanent restraining orders against eight individuals who allegedly used a Facebook group to make claims against the organization are the first of many efforts taken to ensure online protections are in place for nonprofits and businesses against alleged cyberbullies.

“This is definitely just the first step. There’s more than likely going to be followup criminal proceedings, possible civil proceedings, [and] additional parties. Some members [that] this group has slandered have yet to file their own [temporary restraining orders],” said Trascher. “We really believe this can be a landmark case. There’s been a lot of attention on cyberbullying nationally, mostly involving children, mainly teenagers and younger children but what we’re demonstrating is that it can happen in the adult world, business world, and in this case the nonprofit world.”

An informational section for the Facebook group in question, Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks, states it exists to “expose some of the fraudulent activities going on in the storm community.” The section goes on to state “all posts made must be backed up by facts.”

The eight defendants, identified in courts documents as Deborah Kay Asuncion, Thomas Bever, Denise Marguerite Brunson, Kip Coltrin, Jeremy James Ellis, Gloria McCracken Godwin, Melissa Warren Harcus, and Alice Johnson, are not expected to be the only parties having to explain their side to a judge, however.

