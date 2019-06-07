FAA says door fell from plane near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Aviation Administration investigated an incident involving a plane Thursday. The FAA says it received a report that a door fell from an aircraft at the intersection of Pueblo Street and San Miguel Avenue which is near Nellis Air Force Base.

An FAA inspector was at the scene investigating, but no details were released. According to Nellis AFB, the aircraft operates from the base, but it does not belong to the facility.

Nellis Air Force Base sent the following statement.

“A panel fell from an A-4 aircraft near a Las Vegas residence today. The A-4 belongs to Draken International, who can be contacted for further information at spoteet@drakenintl.com.”

Draken International sent the following statement:

“An access panel fell off a Draken aircraft this afternoon shortly after departing Nellis AFB on a routine training mission. Draken, along with our Nellis partners and the FAA, are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the cause. Draken remains focused on safety in every step of maintenance and flight operations. We appreciate the continued support from Nellis and the surrounding communities, and are thankful no one was injured.”

One witness describes what he saw and heard when the plane part came falling from the sky.