Scammers offering to help with disability applications

Identity theft, in all its forms, affects people every day through a variety of scams.

Now, experts are warning of a scam targeted at residents in the Acadiana area.​

The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana has received reports from residents saying they’ve received phone calls, supposedly from scammers claiming they can help with applications for disability benefits.”

Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, “Anybody could get this phone call, and basically what they’re saying is they can help you apply for disability benefits. A lot of times they’re using the name of the company National Disability, and they’re wanting to collect a bunch of information from you.”​

​Scammers are trying to get personal information from people by pretending to help with applications for disability benefits and claims.​

Whether or not you’ve started an application for disability benefits, scammers could contact you.​

They hope you’ll give them personal identifiable information over the phone.​

​

“They’re asking for information like your name, Social Security Number, date of birth, anything that if you go to apply for a new credit card online, they are going to ask for,” added Babin. “That’s the information they’re trying to get from you.”​

​

Experts say to order your social security earnings and benefits statement once a year to check for fraud.​

If you have disability benefits, regularly check their status, and review your statements to make sure they’re right.​

​Here are some tips to protect yourself from these types of identity theft scams:

Make sure you never give your social security number or account numbers to someone who calls you unsolicited.​

Don’t wire money or send money over the phone.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.​