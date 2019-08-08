Fake lottery scam reported in Louisiana

MANY, La. (KSLA) – The Many Police Department has bad news for residents — you didn’t win a jackpot.

Authorities say that a new scam has scammers mailing fake letters to residents’ mailboxes.

The letter claims that the resident was randomly selected to win more than $4 million dollars. With the letters, U.S. Government stamps are sent as well to convince people that it’s legitimate.

The letter then instructs the resident to come to their office in Spain or transfer the funds to mail the check.

However, police say that is a huge red flag.

You should NEVER send money through the mail or give out banking information.