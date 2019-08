In light of the terrible mass shootings over the weekend, people want to contribute to fundraisers to help the survivors and the families of the victims.

Scammers are taking advantage of these moments of vulnerability to deceive donors. The biggest question when donating funds to help people in light of the mass shootings over the weekend is "how do you know your money is going to the right place?"Anyone can set up a donation page and that's what scammers are doing right now.Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, "There's pictures all over the Internet of survivors, of victims, and their families, so it's really easy to gather those create an account and pretend as though you're associated with a tragedy, when in reality, you're not."A scammer can pretend they're a real victim when creating crowdfunding sites, such as GoFundMe or Facebook donation pages.

"They don't ask for whole lot of substantiation. If you get on there, and say there, 'I'm this person from here,' they just take it for that," added Babin. "They don't have to send any proof of identification or any of those kinds of things, so it's real easy to create an account and pretend you're somebody that you're not."