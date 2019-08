Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting agencies, reached a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after they exposed the information of around 147 million people.But, how can you protect yourself going forward?

News 10 spoke with experts about how you can protect your personal information going forward.Kathleen Kraninger, Director with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said, "Names, social security numbers, birthdates and addresses and for some drivers license numbers and credit card numbers."

Maneesha Mithal, with the Federal Trade Commission, explained, "As long as they have reasonable documentation in the form of receipts that they paid for credit monitoring or security freezes they should be able to get reimbursed for that amount."