BBB warns of car wrap scam

Scammers have devised a fake check scheme to take advantage of people who may be looking for job opportunities online.

For instance, in a car wrap scam, the thieves use legitimate business names and a check comes in the mail.

Chris Babin with the Better Business Bureau says the instructions should be a red flag.

“And they get that check and they say send a thousand dollars to this company, they are the ones that are going to be the ones who come and wrap your vehicle for you. And then keep the remainder as your payment for the next couple months for riding around with the logos. You take that money out of your account and send it and then the check doesn’t clear. So you’ve lost that money and the money they’ve sent you is not good money,” he explains.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips to keep from getting scammed.

Beware of deals that sound too good to be true.

If anyone asks you to send them money or any currency at all, it’s probably a scam.

Look for errors in spelling or grammar. That’s a tell-tale sign.