BBB: Iphone phishing scams tricking customers into paying fake tech fees

One of the newest iPhone phishing scams is tricking customers into paying fake tech support fees without knowing they were scammed.

Sharane Gott, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, “Your money is so important that they’re calling you so what do they want, and then remember, a phishing scam is an attempt to get personal information from you, and with that, they create a crime and that’s what this is about.”

Phishing scams are nothing new, but con-artists continuously look for ways to make them harder to spot.

“When they (scammers) phish for information, then the scam happens with (them) stealing your identity so it’s a phishing scam and it’s an identity theft scam,” explained Got.

Here’s how the scam works: You receive an unsolicited call on your cell phone, which your Caller ID identifies as Apple Incorporated. The call is prerecorded and informs you of some kind of serious threat to your phone or computer.

The phone number also matches the official apple number (1-800-MYAPPLE).

But that’s not all, in order to fix the so-called “risk” your computer or phone may have, they (scammers) offer to fix the problem for a payment.

“They need a bank account. They need some other kind of information to get that information from you,” added Gott. “The start to all this is do not answer the phone.”

One Acadiana person reached out to News 10 saying quote, “I received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Apple. They claimed someone from Ghana was trying to hack into my account. He then wanted me to give him information from my PC. He then insisted someone was hacking my account. He said that for a price, I could find out who it was and they would handle it.”

“The whole thing is about skeemers and scammers,” said Gott. “Let’s stop them. Let’s not do something that we might regret later.”

Here are some tips to help you protect yourself from this type of tech support scam:



Don’t trust your Caller ID. Even if your Caller ID says a reputable company is calling, keep in mind that Caller ID is easily faked.

Contact customer service directly. Apple does not call you unsolicited.Never give your personal information out to strangers, especially someone who calls you unsolicited.



If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.