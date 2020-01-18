Live Now
EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with John Bel Edwards at LSU Championship Parade

by: Jared Joseph

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s Tiger Band filing into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a sea of purple and gold fans entering the final destination of their team’s championship parade, the Bayou Bengals celebrated their 15-0, undefeated season at the university’s campus Saturday, January 18th.

Before entering the PMAC, Governor John Bel Edwards spoke about how important the season was to LSU fans.

“You can just tell by how the crowd and enthusiasm how excited they are. This is all over the state of Louisiana. I know we’re in Baton Rouge today on campus. This is all over the place. This is special,” Edwards said.

The Tigers’ accomplishments go from an SEC Championship to a Heisman trophy winning-quarterback and an all-time historic offense. Edwards couldn’t name just one moment from the season as his favorite.

“Oh wow. There were so many of them. I guess the first really, really big moment of the season was when we beat Alabama, but then we quickly realized that, although that might’ve been the first goal we had coming into the season, that wasn’t by no means where we were going to end up,” Edwards said.

The easiest answer for Edwards though was the question “is this the greatest LSU team in program history?”

“I think it’s one of the greatest football teams in college football history. If you look at the schedule that we played, the top teams that we beat, and the fact that we’re 15-0. I will tell you. I don’t know that there’s a better team out there in college football history,” Edwards said.

