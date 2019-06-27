Evangeline Parish bridge to be demolished and replaced

POINT BLUE, La. (KLFY) – Heavy equipment is clearing land on LA 104 in Evangeline Parish.

Crews will demolish the bridge over Bayou Des Cannes and build a new one.

The DOTD said the current bridge is one of the worst in the district.

“The bridge was in very bad condition. The timber structure, very old, we’ve done a lot of repairs to that structure already just to keep it open,” said Bill Oliver, DOTD District Administrator.

Crews are currently clearing land for the right-of-way. Some utilities will then have to be moved before the bridge can be demolished.

The bridge connects Mamou to the Point Blue area.

“The bridge itself it looks like it’s alright but I don’t know what’s underneath there,” said Blyn Rozas of Chataignier, who uses the road several times a day.

The suggested 15-mile long detour takes drivers through the southern outskirts of Ville Platte. The detour uses LA 29 South Chataignier Road and LA 1161 Pine Point Road.

Some say it’s an inconvenience for farmers, fishermen and others.

“We got to go all the way around about seven to eight miles, the opposite way,” Rozas said.

Oliver said the bridge will be 260 feet long. Two 60-foot spans will make up the middle section of the bridge.

Oliver said the project costs $5.4 million. The project is expected to be completed in February 2020.