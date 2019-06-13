EVANGELINE PARISH: A fourth suspect wanted in burglary;Homeowner shot intruder

BASILE, La.(KLFY)- Four suspects are facing criminal charges after a resident shot an intruder inside his home earlier this week, authorities said.

Early Monday morning, a homeowner was awoken after hearing noises of a burglar entering his home through a bedroom window, and a bedroom light being turned on.

The homeowner opened fire and shot the intruder once in the right thigh, and once in the right upper arm. The subject was detained by an off-duty Evangeline Parish deputy living in the neighborhood when he exited the home.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived and completed, a brief investigation and three of the subjects were arrested and transported to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail and charged with simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, and criminal trespassing.

A bond was set on June 13 for each subject totally in the amount of $40,000.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the public’s help in locating a fourth male subject who was involved in the burglary. He is identified as Shane Lashone Ceasar, said to be living in Opelousas. Ceasar faces the same charges.

If anyone has any information, or comes into contact with Shane Ceasar, they are asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.

