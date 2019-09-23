Eunice post office operations temporarily suspended

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Eunice Post Office, located at 250 Laurel Ave, Eunice, LA 70535.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced,” a news release from the U.S. Postal Service said.

“Currently, there is no timeline for resumption of operations at the Eunice Post Office. The Postal Service will provide regular updates to our customers as soon as information becomes available.”

Eunice customers should see no change in their mail delivery service, as all mail delivery operations have been temporarily relocated to the Opelousas Post Office located on Wallior Street, the release states.

Customers who need to mail packages can visit the Lawtell Post Office, 10207 Prejean Hwy, and P.O. Box customers can also pick up their mail at this location, the release states.

A social media post from Developing Eunice stated that the post office was closed Saturday due to safety concerns.