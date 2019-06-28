Eunice man arrested in his own shooting

A Eunice man has been arrested in his own shooting.

According to Chief of Police Randy Fontenot, Eunice Police responded to a report of a man being shot in the chest in the 200 block of Jelks Street. The victim, 26 year old Michael Rung, claimed that he had left his home at about midnight to check a house he had been working on to make sure he had secured the doors. Upon returning home at about 1:00 A.M. he was approached by a male who came from the back of the residence. He initially thought it was a friend of his, Jacob, but realized it was not Jacob. The male demanded everything he had on him. Rung told the suspect he did not have anything on him.The suspect then raised a gun, patted down

the victim, found and took his wallet. After taking the wallet, the suspect made the comment, “You gonna lie to me?” The suspect then shot Rung in the chest.

According to Rung’s initial statement, he had $800.00 in cash in the wallet. Rung was to appear in court later that morning and owed $798.00 in back due child support payments and faced the possibility of jail time.

The investigation revealed that Jacob L. Jack and Michael Rung had arranged the robbery/shooting so that Rung would not need to appear in court with the money in the morning.

Michael Rung on charges of Criminal Conspiracy, Inciting a Felony, Principal to Aggravated Battery, Obstruction of Justice, Filing False

Public Records and Perjury.

Jacob Jack

27 Year old Jacob L. Jack of Eunice, was also arrested on charges of Criminal

Conspiracy, Inciting a Felony, Principal to Aggravated Battery, Obstruction of Justice, Filing False Public Records, Perjury and the additional charge of Illegal Carrying a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.