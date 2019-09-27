Eunice cousins with Sickle Cell shines a light on the disease

Two cousins that share something very close in common are telling their story of living with an invisible disability.

Star Lewis and Sparkle Godfrey learned at a very young age that their lives would be very unique. At just 10 and 11 months, they were diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia. Now, they’re shedding light on the disease.

“It’s been a battle. It’s been everything under the sun that’s not easy,” said Star Lewis.

“Plenty of times I feel defeated. The last couple of times I thought I wasn’t going to make it,” Sparkle Godfrey added.

These tight-knit cousins have often shared hospital rooms together for treatment, lifting each other up during difficult times.

“I could just be sitting here now just talking. By the time I make it back home, I can be in a full-body crisis. Can’t move,” said Lewis.

In the blink of an eye, this invisible disability can transform their body. “It infects my bones, sometimes my back.. it just depends on which one, said Godfrey.

Star plans to make a change. She’s in nursing school, hoping to impact lives that are walking in her shoes. “Helping others that would probably feel like I’ve felt when I was younger, wanting to give up, feeling like nothing. That way I can be like hey I’ve been there before, I’ve been where you are, but look at me now.”

For the first time, they’re raising awareness in the Eunice community. “I like to share my testimony because it’s others out there who do go through what I go through and maybe afraid to share their story,” Lewis added.

Saturday, September 29th, they are hosting ‘The Purpose Walk 2019’ at Eunice City Hall to continue bringing awareness. It begins at 9 a.m.