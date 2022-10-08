Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday.

Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified as Gage Michael Marceaux of Erath on Grosse Isle Road.

Deputies detained the subject and located a firearm in his possession. It was also learned that two subjects were transported by family members to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Detectives responded and during the investigation were able gain enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Marceaux for two counts of attempted First Degree Murder.

Marceaux was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center for booking. Marceaux’s bond is set at $500,000.00.

This is incident is still under investigation and other arrest and charges are possible.