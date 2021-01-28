EPSO receives donation of 24 bulletproof vests from Giles Automotive

A bulletproof vest can be the difference between life and death for law enforcement officers. A local car dealership reached out to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, to purchase a round of vests for all of it’s deputies.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory says this donation will help keep deputes safe. “If it fits perfectly, it will protect the officer. That’s the difference,” said Guillory.

Members of the sheriff’s office joined Sheriff Guillory and Bob Giles, from Giles Automotive, to receive the donation of 24 bulletproof vests. The vests cost $14,000.

“It will afford them to do a better job, to perform their duties in a safe and professional way, and perhaps, eventually, save the life of an officer. I don’t think you can put a value on that,” said Giles.

The new vests will replace the old ones, that were 15 years old, worn out, and just didn’t fit some deputies. It’s mandatory office policy for all deputies to wear one.

“Since I’ve been sheriff, no one has been shot at. No one has been hit with a bullet where it hit the bulletproof vest. We hope that doesn’t happen,” said Guillory.

Giles encourages other business to do more for the community.

“We try to set an example in the community by giving back. We encourage other businesses to join us in doing the same,” said Giles.