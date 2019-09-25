Emergency crews respond to Walmart on Crewswell Lane in Opelousas

UPDATE: Chief Martin McClendon has confirmed with News 10 that police responded to a report of shots fired inside the Walmart on Creswell Lane in the sporting goods department.

McClendon said so far there is no evidence that a shooting took place or of shots fired inside the store.

State Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrived on scene to assist with the investigation.

McClendon said the store is closed for the evening.

ORIGINAL: There is a heavy police presence at the Walmart on Creswell Lane in Opelousas Tuesday night.

According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, police and other emergency crews are on scene following reports of a possible shooting.

McClendon said the store has been cleared of all employees and customers, and that police are inside the store conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.