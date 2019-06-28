EBRSO investigating overnight triple homicide

UPDATE: EBR Deputies have identified the victims and suspect in this shooting. Investigators say 35-year-old Crista Sudduth, 72-year-old Ruby White (Sudduth’s grandmother), and 32-year-old Ivy Frank were all killed in the shooting. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Michael Lee Wade in connection to the shooting, he’s now facing three counts of First Degree Murder.

Two women and one man were killed in an overnight shooting according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded to the 2000 block of Palmer Avenue, off of South Harrell’s Ferry Rd., just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says a 14-year-old boy called police reporting that his mother’s ex-boyfriend came into the home and started shooting.

Gautreaux says the teenager was able to get his 12-year-old brother out of the home. The pair hid in a shed behind the house while the crime unfolded.

Michael L. Wade, 48, fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later in the Shenandoah neighborhood, according to Sheriff Gautreaux.

“Our concern right now is for those two children” said Gautreaux. “You can imagine they’ve been traumatized and what they’ve gone through being in the house at the time of the shooting. It’s a very tragic situation, but it could’ve been much worse” he said.

The boys told law enforcement they do not have family in Louisiana. Authorities are working to notify next of kin.

Autopsies on the three victims will be complete the evening of June 28, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner.