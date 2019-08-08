Duson woman charged with intentionally setting boat on fire

A Duson woman has been charged with arson after an investigation determined she intentionally set fire to a boat.

34-year-old Christina Beckham was arrested on simple arson charges following an investigation.

It happened Wednesday just before 8 a.m. at a residence in the 900 Block of La Maison Road in Duson.

When firefighters arrived they say a small fishing boat was fully involved.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to a nearby manufactured home.

No injuries were reported.