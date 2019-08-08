Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Duson woman charged with intentionally setting boat on fire

News

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

A Duson woman has been charged with arson after an investigation determined she intentionally set fire to a boat.

34-year-old Christina Beckham was arrested on simple arson charges following an investigation.

It happened Wednesday just before 8 a.m. at a residence in the 900 Block of La Maison Road in Duson.

When firefighters arrived they say a small fishing boat was fully involved.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to a nearby manufactured home.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local