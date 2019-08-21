Duson Police, Fire, other authorities respond to vapor leak at local businesses overnight

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Duson Police and Fire Departments, along with other agencies, responded to reports of a vapor leak from a tanker late Tuesday night.

Police Chief Kip Judice says crews from Lafayette Fire, Lafayette Hazardous Materials Unit, Louisiana State Police, Acadian Ambulance Service and the Department of Environmental Quality all responded to the Lucky Dueces Casino and Roady’s Truck Stop just after 10:30 p.m. at 3002 Daulat Road.

The tanker contained a small amount of product that was a mixture of highly toxic chemicals.

Both businesses were evacuated as a precaution while crews worked to find the leak and patch it up.



An inspection by officials with Clean Harbor Transport Company confirmed that the product was stabilized and repairs could be made to affected areas of the tanker.

Judice says the air quality in the area was deemed safe just before 1:30 a.m. and both businesses were allowed to reopen.



No injuries were reported.